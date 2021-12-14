Harpak-ULMA CEO Kevin Roach Joins PMMI's Board of Directors

Harpak-ULMA today announced that President and CEO Kevin Roach has been elected to the Board of Directors of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. PMMI is an influential and respected packaging and processing industry resource that promotes innovative manufacturing solutions to address evolving consumer demands.

At PMMI, the Board provides critical guidance to the association’s executive leadership on current and anticipated issues affecting the industry, which is experiencing unprecedented growth. For Board membership, PMMI seeks a cross-section of vocal industry leaders driving positive business change by pioneering new solutions or business models and evidence demonstrated market success, explained Jim Pittas, President and CEO of PMMI. He noted that the ability to address the pace of industry change and technological innovation were also significant factors influencing Kevin Roach’s selection for the Board.

Mr. Roach has elevated Harpak-ULMA brand and market share by launching an aggressive multi-phase, multi-year plan that embraces digital transformation to deliver smart, connected packaging solutions. He has leveraged deep partnerships with Rockwell Automation and PTC, both market leaders in manufacturing technology, to introduce transformative technologies such as industry-standard open architectures, Augmented Reality (AR), Digital Twins, and predictive maintenance leveraging AI and Machine Learning. Harpak-ULMA’s beta deployment of advanced technologies for Maple Leaf Foods was featured in a case study sponsored by the Canadian Government and produced by the Ontario Food and Beverage Association.

Moreover, several Fortune 50 companies have engaged Harpak-ULMA in similar beta deployments designed to digitally transform their packaging operations by deploying smart, connected solutions. Mr. Roach’s visionary strategy for servicing customers, including an AR as a Service solution, has positioned the company as a leading innovator in the North American packaging industry.

“We are very excited to welcome Kevin onto our Board. He is a thoughtful and active member who represents a large and important company that has been in the PMMI family for many years,” Pittas said. “I know the rest of the Board will appreciate his insight and ideas as much as I do. We are very pleased to welcome Kevin as part of our leadership team.”

“It’s an honor to join the Board of our industry’s most prominent and well-respected association,” Roach commented. “I’m very much looking forward to working with PMMI leadership to help chart its future path. Our industry is evolving rapidly, and PMMI plays a crucial supporting role helping both members and customers achieve more and do so more quickly.”

PMMI offers market research, best-practice tools and reports, technical training, and networking opportunities to the packaging and processing industry. The association also produces the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, including the upcoming PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia in March 2022. And, they publish a variety of print and digital media through the PMMI Media Group. Membership includes more than 950 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components, and materials and providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. In addition, The PMMI Foundation provides over $200,000 annually in scholarships to students pursuing a career in packaging and processing. Mr. Roach will serve a four-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

