Harris: Europe, U.S. making progress in Inflation Reduction Act talks

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Europe and the United States
are making some progress in talks over the U.S. Inflation
Reduction Act, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on
Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.
Harris said she had discussed the matter in her bilateral
meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at the
annual gathering of top politicians, diplomats, military
officers and defence industry chiefs and experts.
“We’re seeing some progress," she said in a panel
discussion.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)