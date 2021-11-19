|
Harris Exploration : HXPN, Inc. June 30. 2021 Quarterly Report
HXPN, Inc.
(aka Harris Exploration, Inc.)
Financial Statements for the Quarterly Period Ended
June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
HXPN, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
7,114
|
|
|
$
|
1,986
|
|
Prepaid Expense
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
Property & equipment, net
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Advances - Related parties
|
|
|
|
|
Advances - Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Finance Notes Payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Long-term Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock 500,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001,
|
|
|
|
|
404,817,505 and 398,817,505 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
|
$
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock to be issued
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,467$1,986
|
-
|
$
|
14,981
|
9,750
|
|
-
|
2,934
|
|
13,349
|
39,923
|
|
39,923
|
52,607
|
|
68,253
|
25,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
77,607
|
$
|
68,253
|
404,818
|
$
|
398,818
|
294,000
|
|
(306,000)
|
50,000
|
|
50,000
|
(793,958)
|
|
(209,085)
|
(45,140)
|
|
(66,267)
|
32,467
|
$
|
1,986
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
2
HXPN, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
$
|
25,000
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
25,000
|
$
|
-
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
9,750
|
|
-
|
|
9,750
|
|
-
|
General and administrative
|
|
146,424
|
|
507
|
|
294,123
|
|
2,089
|
Total Expense
|
|
156,174
|
|
507
|
|
303,873
|
|
2.089
|
Operating loss
|
|
(131,174)
|
|
(507)
|
|
(278,873)
|
|
(2,089)
|
Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other Miscellaneous Income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total other income / (expense)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(131,174)
|
|
(507)
|
|
(278,873)
|
|
(2,089)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(131,174)
|
$
|
(507)
|
$
|
(278,873)
|
$
|
(2,089)
|
Net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
Weighted average shares
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
404,817,505
|
398,817,505
|
404,817,505
|
398,817,505
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
3
HXPN, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit For the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
|
Common Stock,
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
par value $0.001
|
|
Additional
|
|
stock to
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
be
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
shares
|
Amount
|
|
capital
|
|
issued
|
|
deficit
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
398,817,505
|
$
|
398,818
|
$
|
(306,000)
|
$
|
50,000
|
$
|
Prior Period Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
306,000
|
|
|
|
Shares to be issued for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Placement
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
185,000
|
|
Net loss for the three months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended March 31, 2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Balance, March, 31, 2021
|
398,817,505
|
398,818
|
-
|
235,000
|
(209,085)
|
$
|
(66,267)
|
|
(306,000)
|
|
-
|
- 185,000
|
(147,699)
|
(147,699)
|
(662,784)
|
(28,966)
|
Shares to be issued for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Placement
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
115,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
115,000
|
|
|
Shares issued for Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placement
|
|
|
|
6,000,000
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
294,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
(300,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net loss for the three months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended June 30, 2021
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(131,174)
|
|
|
|
(131,174)
|
|
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
404,817,505
|
|
|
$
|
404,818
|
|
|
$
|
294,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(793,958)
|
|
|
$
|
(45,140)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
par value $0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
stock to be
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
398,817,505
|
$398,818
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(438,380)
|
$
|
(39,562)
|
Net loss for the three months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended March 31, 2020
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,582)
|
|
(1,582)
|
Balance, March 31, 2020
|
398,817,505
|
398,818
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(439,962)
|
|
(41,144)
|
Net loss for the three months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended June 30, 2020
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(507)
|
|
(507)
|
Balance, June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
398,817,505
|
$398,818
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(440,469)
|
$
|
(41,651)
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
4
HXPN, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expense
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Advances - Other
|
|
|
|
Advances - Related parties
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash
|
|
|
|
Cash Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
Cash End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
(353)
|
-
|
(14,981)
|
2,089
|
9,750
|
-
|
(5,584)
|
2,089
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10,415
|
)
|
-
|
|
300,000
|
|
-
|
|
289,585
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Paid during the period for interest
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Cash Paid during the period for taxes
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Non-Cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
5
|
|