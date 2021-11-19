Harris Exploration : HXPN, Inc. June 30. 2021 Quarterly Report

Financial Statements for the Quarterly Period Ended

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Common stock to be issued

404,817,505 and 398,817,505 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

HXPN, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 25,000 $ - $ 25,000 $ - Expenses Cost of Sales 9,750 - 9,750 - General and administrative 146,424 507 294,123 2,089 Total Expense 156,174 507 303,873 2.089 Operating loss (131,174) (507) (278,873) (2,089) Other income (expenses) Interest expense - - - - Other Miscellaneous Income - - - - Total other income / (expense) - - - - Loss before income taxes (131,174) (507) (278,873) (2,089) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (131,174) $ (507) $ (278,873) $ (2,089) Net loss per share Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00)

Weighted average shares Outstanding Basic and diluted 404,817,505 398,817,505 404,817,505 398,817,505

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

3