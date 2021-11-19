Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harris Exploration : HXPN, Inc. June 30. 2021 Quarterly Report

11/19/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HXPN, Inc.

(aka Harris Exploration, Inc.)

Financial Statements for the Quarterly Period Ended

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

HXPN, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

7,114

$

1,986

Prepaid Expense

353

-

Total Current Assets

7,467

1,986

Property & equipment, net

25,000

-

Total Assets

$

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

Accrued expenses

Advances - Related parties

Advances - Other

Total Current Liabilities

Long Term Liabilities

Finance Notes Payable

Total Long-term Liabilities

Total Liabilities

$

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)

Stockholders' Deficit

Common stock 500,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.001,

404,817,505 and 398,817,505 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

$

Additional paid-in capital

Common stock to be issued

Accumulated deficit

Total Stockholders' Deficit

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

$

32,467$1,986

-

$

14,981

9,750

-

2,934

13,349

39,923

39,923

52,607

68,253

25,000

-

-

-

77,607

$

68,253

404,818

$

398,818

294,000

(306,000)

50,000

50,000

(793,958)

(209,085)

(45,140)

(66,267)

32,467

$

1,986

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

2

HXPN, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

25,000

$

-

$

25,000

$

-

Expenses

Cost of Sales

9,750

-

9,750

-

General and administrative

146,424

507

294,123

2,089

Total Expense

156,174

507

303,873

2.089

Operating loss

(131,174)

(507)

(278,873)

(2,089)

Other income (expenses)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

Other Miscellaneous Income

-

-

-

-

Total other income / (expense)

-

-

-

-

Loss before income taxes

(131,174)

(507)

(278,873)

(2,089)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net loss

$

(131,174)

$

(507)

$

(278,873)

$

(2,089)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per

share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average shares

Outstanding

Basic and diluted

404,817,505

398,817,505

404,817,505

398,817,505

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

3

HXPN, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Deficit For the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Common Stock,

Common

par value $0.001

Additional

stock to

Number of

paid-in

be

Accumulated

shares

Amount

capital

issued

deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

398,817,505

$

398,818

$

(306,000)

$

50,000

$

Prior Period Adjustment

306,000

Shares to be issued for

Private Placement

-

-

-

185,000

Net loss for the three months

ended March 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

Balance, March, 31, 2021

398,817,505

398,818

-

235,000

(209,085)

$

(66,267)

(306,000)

-

- 185,000

(147,699)

(147,699)

(662,784)

(28,966)

Shares to be issued for

Private Placement

-

-

-

115,000

-

115,000

Shares issued for Private

Placement

6,000,000

6,000

294,000

(300,000)

-

-

Net loss for the three months

ended June 30, 2021

-

-

-

-

(131,174)

(131,174)

Balance, June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

404,817,505

$

404,818

$

294,000

$

50,000

$

(793,958)

$

(45,140)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

Common Stock,

par value $0.001

Additional

Common

Number of

paid-in

stock to be

Accumulated

shares

Amount

capital

issued

deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

398,817,505

$398,818

$

-

$

-

$

(438,380)

$

(39,562)

Net loss for the three months

ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

-

(1,582)

(1,582)

Balance, March 31, 2020

398,817,505

398,818

-

-

(439,962)

(41,144)

Net loss for the three months

ended June 30, 2020

-

-

-

-

(507)

(507)

Balance, June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

398,817,505

$398,818

$

-

$

-

$

(440,469)

$

(41,651)

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4

HXPN, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net loss

$

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid expense

Accounts payable

Accrued expenses

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

Cash flows from investing activities:

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Advances - Other

Advances - Related parties

Proceeds from sale of common stock

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash

Cash Beginning of Period

Cash End of Period

$

(278,873)

$

(2,089)

(353)

-

(14,981)

2,089

9,750

-

(5,584)

2,089

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,415

)

-

300,000

-

289,585

-

5,128

-

1,986

-

7,114

$

-

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash Paid during the period for interest

$

-

$

-

Cash Paid during the period for taxes

$

-

$

-

Non-Cash investing and financing activities

$

-

$

-

See accompanying notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harris Exploration Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 19:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pMediaTek Announces New Pentonic Smart TV Family with New Pentonic 2000 for Flagship 8K 120Hz TVs
AQ
02:46pBLACK FRIDAY GOPRO DEALS 2021 : Best Early HERO & MAX Camera & Accessories Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk
BU
02:45pReliance to reevaluate $15 billion stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco
RE
02:45pCanada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids
AQ
02:45pCanada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
AQ
02:45pLocal 344 Organizing Victory At DHL
PR
02:44pWEBBER WENTZEL : Driving Innovation for South Africa's Legal Sector
PU
02:44pDIY INVESTOR SENTIMENT FOR OCTOBER : A generational divide
PU
02:44pSEMRUSH : Announces Pricing of Public Offering - Form 8-K
PU
02:44pMedia Release – Concluding Statement of the IMF for its 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
5Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 E..

HOT NEWS