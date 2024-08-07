STORY: :: VP Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor

Tim Walz hold first rally as Democratic ticket

:: August 6, 2024

:: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

HARRIS: "Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future. A leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward. A fighter for the middle class. A patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America. [FLASH] So, Pennsylvania, I'm here today because I found such a leader."

WALZ: "I couldn't be prouder to be on this ticket and to help Vice President Harris become what we all know is very, very good for us to think about. Next president of the United States of America. [FLASH] I learned the art of compromise without compromising my values. And now as governor of the great state of Minnesota, I bring those experiences to bare in tackling the challenges that are facing our great state. Minnesota's strengths comes from our values, our commitment to working together to seeing past our differences, to always being willing to lend a helping hand. Those are the same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students. I took it to Congress and to the State Capitol, and now Vice President Harris and I are running to take those very values to the White House."

Speaking to a raucous crowd of more than 10,000 at Temple University, Harris described Walz's background before predicting that he would earn a new title in November: vice president of the United States.

Harris, the U.S. vice president, announced her choice of Walz earlier in the day, opting for a vice presidential running mate with executive experience, military service and a track record of winning over the rural, white voters who have gravitated to Trump over the years.