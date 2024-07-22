STORY: :: Harris says Biden has 'surpassed the legacy of

most presidents who have served two terms'

:: Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already - yes you may clap - in one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

:: July 22, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

Harris did not specifically refer to her new status as the leading Democratic candidate for president, after Biden announced on Sunday he was stepping aside under growing pressure from fellow Democrats.

She said in a post on X that she would visit what had been the Biden campaign headquarters in Delaware - now the Harris campaign headquarters - on Monday afternoon. She said Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was feeling better.

Campaign officials and allies have already made hundreds of calls on her behalf, urging delegates to next month's Democratic Party convention to join in nominating her for president in the Nov. 5 election against Republican Donald Trump.

Virtually all of the prominent Democrats who had been seen as potential challengers to Harris have lined up behind her, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.