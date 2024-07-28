STORY: KAMALA HARRIS: "We got a fight ahead of us. And we are the underdogs in this race."

U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris enjoyed a rapid consolidation of party support in the seven days since President Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid.

And nowhere is that more evident than when it comes to raising money.

"The day after I announced my candidacy, we saw the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history."

That immediate surge continued: her campaign said on Sunday it has now raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers.

President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday last week and endorsed Harris for the Nov. 5 vote against Republican former President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign had nearly $285 million in cash on hand at the end of June while the Democratic campaign had $240 million at the time.

Polls over the past week, including one by Reuters/Ipsos, show Harris and Trump essentially tied, setting the stage for a close-fought campaign over the 100 days left until the election.

Harris has secured support from a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, likely ensuring she will become the party's nominee for president next month.