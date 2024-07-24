STORY: :: Harris hails reports she's hit the delegate

count to secure the Democratic nomination

:: Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice President

"So Wisconsin, I am told as of this morning that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination. And I am so very honored and I pledge to you I will spend the coming weeks continuing to unite our party so that we are ready to win in November."

:: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

:: July 23, 2024

:: "America has tried these failed economic policies before. But we are not going back. We are not going back."

In a 17-minute speech, Harris aggressively went after Trump's vulnerabilities, comparing her background as a former prosecutor to his record as a convicted felon.

Harris led Trump 44% to 42% among registered voters in the national Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday after Biden dropped out of the contest on Sunday and endorsed Harris as his successor.