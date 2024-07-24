STORY: :: Harris says 'Project 2025' represents an 'attack

on our children, our families, and our future'

::Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President

"You may have seen their agenda. Part of it is called Project 2025. Now, can you believe they put that in writing? Nine hundred pages of it! Project 2025: A plan to return America to a dark past."

:: Indianapolis, Indiana

:: July 23, 2024

Harris spoke at an event hosted by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, which was founded at Howard University, the historically Black college she attended. She hopes to tap sororities' multi-generational network of Black women to deliver strong voter turnout for Democrats in November.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday showed Harris with a marginal two-percentage-point lead over Trump, 44% to 42%. Other recent national polls have shown Trump with an advantage.