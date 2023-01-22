Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Harris says abortion rights threatened across United States

01/22/2023 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. VP Harris visits Manila

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris said abortion rights are under attack across the United States in a speech Sunday marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that had established a right to abortion until it was overturned last year.

"The right of every woman in every state in the country to make decisions about her own body is on the line," Harris said. "Republicans in Congress are now calling for an abortion ban at the moment of conception nationwide. How dare they?"

Last week, White House officials said 60 anti-abortion bills have been filed in the 2023 legislative session and over 26 million women currently live in states that have banned abortion.

"A majority of Americans oppose these attacks," Harris said, adding voters in states including Kansas, California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont affirmed abortion rights in ballot proposals.

Speaking in Tallahassee, Florida, Harris also made the case for federal legislation to protect reproductive rights, which . Democrats failed to pass last year when they controlled both chambers of Congress. The proposal is unlikely to win support of Republicans who now hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Biden released a proclamation to protect access to medication abortion after some state officials took steps to try to prevent women from legally accessing medication abortion.

The Food and Drug Administration said this month that abortion pills would become more widely available at pharmacies and through the mail. A legal battle is underway at a federal court in Texas, where abortion opponents have sued to undo the approval of the drugs.

Harris's decision to speak in Florida was guided by the state's decision last year to pass an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest, White House officials said.

The state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Democrats, and some Republicans, cite concerns about the loss of abortion rights for Republicans' weaker-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. Biden's party sees abortion as an issue that can help it in the 2024 elections, when control of the White House and both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:35pHarris says abortion rights threatened across United States
RE
12:14pGermany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
RE
12:11pBipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis
RE
11:30aAt least five killed in blast, attack near Mogadishu mayor's office
RE
11:26aBox office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
RE
11:25aChinese pray for health as COVID death toll rises
RE
11:24aItaly's foreign minister eyes migration, energy on trip to Cairo
RE
11:10aThousands in Turkey protest Sweden Koran-burning
RE
11:09a'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion in global box office receipts
RE
10:44aUK's National Grid asks for 3 coal generators to be warmed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
5UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

HOT NEWS