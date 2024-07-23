(Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris surpassed the number of delegates needed to claim the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday night, campaign sources told Reuters.

According to an Associated Press tally, Harris had 2,214 delegates, well beyond the simple majority needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot.

The survey is unofficial, the AP said, as Democratic delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice when the party formally chooses its candidate.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Daniel Trotta)