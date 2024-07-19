WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will talk to major Democratic donors on Friday, the New York Times reported after President Joe Biden said he planned to return to the campaign trail next week even as more lawmakers called for him to step aside.

It was not immediately clear what message Harris planned to deliver to the network of donors on the 30-minute call that was arranged on short notice, the Times reported, citing two people invited to the remarks. The Biden campaign had no immediate comment on the report.

Separately, CBS News reported that Biden's campaign was having an all-staff call on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ismail SHakil Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)