Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' economic costs if it invades Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 07:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. VP Harris to meet world leaders in Munich amid Ukraine tension

MUNICH (Reuters) -The United States and its allies will impose "significant and unprecedented" economic measures against Russia if it attacks Ukraine, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

"National borders should not be changed by force," she said at the Munich Security Conference.

"I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," she said.

"We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united," Harris added. "We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries."

She said Washington would not stop with economic action, but would further reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Harris added that the United States and its allies remained open to diplomacy but said Russia's "actions simply do not match their words".

She was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy in Munich later on Saturday in what would be a show of diplomatic support for the European nation, a day after President Joe Biden said he was "convinced" Russia had made a decision to invade Ukraine. [L1N2UU05Z]

Russia, which has said it has no plans to invade, wants to stop Kyiv from joining NATO and accuses the West of hysteria.

On Friday, Harris met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders from three Baltic nations and said Russia must show it is open to diplomacy, while heralding unity in the 30-member NATO alliance and warning Moscow of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nandita BoseWriting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by Maria Sheahan and Helen Popper)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.17% 0.305 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 77.164 Delayed Quote.1.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:53aUkrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock
RE
08:43aAt least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
RE
08:42aProsecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial
RE
08:29aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:16aUkraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. VP Harris he is looking for 'peace'
RE
08:14aFrench modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody
RE
08:10aUK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine
RE
08:03aPutin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5West puts up united front as Russia begins nuclear exercises

HOT NEWS