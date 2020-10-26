Harrison Paint Company Builds on 70-Year Legacy with New Location, Invites Local Families to Join Community Celebration

Authorized Benjamin Moore Retailer Opens Third Location in ArkLaTex Region

Louisiana-based Harrison Paint Company recently opened its third paint store location in the region. The locally owned and operated retailer will mark the West Monroe location’s Grand Opening with a community celebration on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell will be in attendance for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and community members are invited to join the festivities.

Who: Bridget and Chris Hamm, Owners of Harrison Paint Company, with Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell

Bridget and Chris Hamm, Owners of Harrison Paint Company, with Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell When: Friday, October 30 th at 10AM

Friday, October 30 at 10AM What: Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Free, family-friendly activities and refreshments Pumpkin painting contest: Free pumpkins available for pick-up in-store to the first 50 participants; paint and drop off your pumpkin to the store by 10AM on 10/30 in order to be included in contest Prizes and raffle opportunities, as well as BOGO samples

Grand Opening Celebration with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Where: West Monroe Harrison Paint at 1900 Cypress Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

“Building on the success we’ve had in our Shreveport and Bossier locations, we are excited to expand our footprint with the opening of our West Monroe store,” said Chris Hamm, Owner of Harrison Paint Company. “We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community and are so appreciative of the support from our neighbors and customers across the region. We look forward to helping transform the spaces in which you live and work through best-in-class products and services.”

West Monroe Harrison Paint is open Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information or to find a location near you, go to HarrisonPaintCo.com or visit our Facebook (@HarrisonPaintCoIncShreveport) and Instagram (@HarrisonPaintCo).

About Harrison Paint Company

Harrison Paint Co., Inc. is a family-owned and operated company who, since 1950, has remained dedicated to providing hard work and high-quality supplies, while building strong community connections. The locally owned company specializes in architectural, industrial, OEM and specialty coatings and operates full-service paint, coatings, sundries and stucco supply stores. With three store locations in Louisiana, Harrison offers premier products from leading brands such as Benjamin Moore, Wooster, 3M and more. Harrison Paint is proud to provide commercial, residential and industrial products, coupled with unmatched industry expertise and excellent customer service, to ensure patrons have everything they need for any painting project. To learn more and to find the nearest store location, visit HarrisonPaintCo.com.

