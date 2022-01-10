Log in
Harrow Health to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

01/10/2022 | 06:46am EST
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference to be held virtually on January 10-13, 2022.

Harrow Health’s pre-recorded presentation will be available via a link on the investor relations section of its website, harrowinc.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic vision care. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS