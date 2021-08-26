Harvard MedTech Announces Breakthrough in Treatment of Trauma and Pain: Virtual Reality Technology, Behavioral Intervention, and AI

Data shows Vx Therapy reduces chronic pain, lowers use of medication, produces significant ROI, and improves overall recovery without narcotics or surgery for workers’ compensation patients

Harvard MedTech, a breakthrough digital health company, is tapping the new science of how the brain works by using virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to alleviate the effects of trauma and pain without narcotics or surgery. Data reveals that Harvard MedTech’s Vx Therapy lowers cost and duration of treatment, reduces risk of long-term disability, avoids dependence on prescription drugs, and produces a significant return-on-investment, in some documented cases even achieving ROI levels as high as 35:1.

“For decades, the treatment of pain has focused primarily on biologic remedies, with limited success and in many cases, with worse consequences than the original injury,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “Pain is more than a biologic response, so our solution takes into account the psychosocial elements of trauma and the fact that every person suffers differently. We leverage the latest science on how the brain works to re-program itself to reduce the sensation of pain and anxiety by using virtual reality technology and customized behavioral interventions, guided by artificial intelligence. With this approach, patients break the cycle of chronic pain and the debilitating psychosocial disorders that accompany trauma.

“We’ve demonstrated that Vx Therapy reduces the risk of higher cost workers’ compensation claims, the likelihood of long-term claims due to pain and psychosocial problems, and the cost and risk of addiction to prescription medications or illegal drugs to control pain and mood. Simply put, this breakthrough approach harnesses the power of the brain to help restore a sense of normalcy to patients who have suffered a trauma.”

With Vx Therapy, the patient uses the virtual reality technology to have positive, engaging experiences that reduce the sensation of pain while the brain builds new neural pathways. The VR therapy is used in the home, and is coupled with personalized behavioral health intervention strategies that teach more skills to permanently lower pain and discomfort that contribute to depression and sleep disorders. The 90-day program is based on the time it takes for the brain to form new neural pathways.

With the application of digital health, Vx Therapy is a scalable solution for employers, carriers and risk managers to manage patient populations and contain costs.

In a recent study, a group of 36 patients with chronic debilitating pain from workplace injuries participated in Harvard MedTech’s Vx Therapy program. Results showed pain levels were reduced an average of 40% while wearing the headsets, and on average, patients experienced 2.8 hours of relief post treatment, categorized as legacy pain relief. Medication usage was also tracked, and over the course of the program, 69% of patients reported either a decrease (31%) or a complete cessation (38%) of opiate use. Decreased pain levels along with reduced medication usage show the effectiveness of Vx Therapy as an immediate, fast-acting method of pain relief with equal or greater pain reduction than opioids without the undesirable side effects. Perhaps most importantly, patients in the study became more pain resilient and learned to function better, largely in part to their reduced levels of pain. Patients were able to experience discomfort without a spike in anxiety, indicating that their psychological well-being was improving, and they were better prepared to be reintegrated into daily life.

Vx Therapy is now being used by major medical institutions and workers' compensation organizations to manage care for patients who are suffering with chronic pain, behavioral health issues and other symptoms of trauma.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assess of its value to patient and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

