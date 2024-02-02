Feb 2 (Reuters) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman failed on Friday to get candidates they backed to join Harvard's board of overseers after the candidates said they failed to gather enough signatures from alumni in support of their nomination. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Diane Craft)
