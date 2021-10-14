Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Harvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 bln

10/14/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June.

Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an "outstanding" year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the returns trail those of other prominent endowments that invest in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds the way Harvard does.

N.P. Narvekar, the university's chief investment officer and

chief executive of Harvard Management Company (HMC), said Harvard's gains would have been much higher had the school invested in riskier assets. He also cautioned that the endowment won't produce these types of returns every year.

Over the last years, Harvard took less risk in its portfolio than many of its peers, Narvekar said in the university's annual financial report. "Put another way, given the extraordinarily strong performance of the overall markets this past year, a meaningfully higher level of portfolio risk would have increased HMC's returns dramatically," he said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's endowment returned 56% in the year ended in June to $27.4 billion, while Brown University's gained 52% to $6.9 billion, the schools said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pNate Morris Endows Fellowship at George Washington University
SE
02:34pRubio calls on Biden administration to blacklist Huawei spin-off Honor
RE
02:32pEXCLUSIVE : Fed bank chiefs, in letter to Sen. Warren, pledge to comply with ethics review
RE
02:30pCanada concerned about supply chain issues, watching ports 'closely'
RE
02:29pCanada concerned about supply chain issues, watching ports 'closely'
RE
02:25pHalf-shredded Banksy fetches $25.4 mln on return to Sotheby's
RE
02:21pHarvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 bln
RE
02:20pItalian firm mps also listed as an approved supplier for airbus, website document shows
RE
02:20pItaly's mps, maker of 787 jet parts that boeing says are flawed, also supplied others including spirit aerosystems - sources
RE
02:16pVerizon says 30,000 U.S. employees must meet Dec. 8 vaccination deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Upbeat bank earnings buoy US stocks; USD, Treasury yields dip
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

HOT NEWS