Harvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 bln

BOSTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Harvard University, already the
wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment
made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year
that ended in June.
Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the
increase which university officials called an "outstanding"
year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal
year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled
amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But the returns trail those of other prominent endowments
that invest in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds
the way Harvard does.
N.P. Narvekar, the university's chief investment officer and
chief executive of Harvard Management Company (HMC), said
Harvard's gains would have been much higher had the school
invested in riskier assets. He also cautioned that the endowment
won't produce these types of returns every year.
Over the last years, Harvard took less risk in its portfolio
than many of its peers, Narvekar said in the university's annual
financial report. "Put another way, given the extraordinarily
strong performance of the overall markets this past year, a
meaningfully higher level of portfolio risk would have increased
HMC's returns dramatically," he said.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's endowment
returned 56% in the year ended in June to $27.4 billion, while
Brown University's gained 52% to $6.9 billion, the schools said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Susan Fenton)