Harvest delays support U.S. corn, soy futures; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Friday
for the fourth straight day on support from harvest slowdowns
across the Midwest that left end users scrambling for supplies,
traders said.
"We are still trying to get high enough to entice some
producer movement that is a little bit bigger," said Don Roose,
president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
The rainy weather that caused the harvest delays also buoyed
soybeans, although gains were limited by technical pressure.
Corn and soybeans received additional support from news of
fresh export deals.
Wheat futures were mixed, with Chicago Board of Trade soft
red winter wheat contracts and K.C. hard red winter wheat
contracts easing from multi-year highs on a round of profit
taking.
But MGEX spring wheat remained firm.
Strong import demand, poor spring wheat harvests and an
export duty imposed by Russia have heightened expectations of
relatively tight wheat supplies this season.
"Globally, the slow Russian export pace is leaving a hole in
the global balance sheet," said Ole Houe, director of advisory
services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.
At 11:28 a.m. CDT (1628 GMT), CBOT December soft red winter
wheat was down 3-1/2 cents at $7.69 a bushel. The most-active
CBOT SRW contract has risen 6.2% this month and was on
track for its fifth straight monthly gain, which would be its
longest such streak since 2007.
CBOT December corn futures were 3-1/2 cents higher at
$5.66-1/4 and CBOT January soybeans were flat at $12.46
after rising as high as $12.55-1/2.
Private exporters reported the sale of 279,415 tonnes of
corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the
U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning. Separate
soybean sales totalling 222,350 tonnes also were reported.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David
Gregorio)