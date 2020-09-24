Harvest pressure weighs on U.S. corn, soybeans; wheat firm

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
dropped to their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, with
investors locking in gains made from a recent rally as combines
rolled across key production areas of the Midwest, traders said.
"The grains appear to be in full-on profit-taking mode this
week as the 2020 harvest ramps up, with yield reports
particularly for soybeans) undeniably producing phrases like
'better than expected' or 'producer pleased', despite dryness in
much of the heart of the Corn Belt this summer," Matt Zeller,
director of market information at StoneX, said in a note.
A flurry of export sales to China, together with concern
over weather damage to U.S. crops, had fanned a rally in Chicago
prices.
Wheat futures ticked higher after sagging 3.8% so far
this week, with speculators covering short positions as the U.S.
dollar consolidated around a two-month high. The currency rally,
which makes dollar-denominated commodities like wheat more
expensive to overseas buyers, had depressed prices.
Traders shrugged off a weekly U.S. Agriculture Department
report that showed export sales of corn at 2.139 million tonnes
and export sales of soybeans at 3.195 million tonnes. Both
topped the high end of market expectations.
But the USDA did not report a fresh deal for soybeans to
China in its daily reporting system, snapping a stretch of 14
straight trading days a so-called flash sale has been announced.
"Beans were down all day, off harvest pressure, lack of
Chinese buying overnight," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of
grain futures at ED&F Man Capital said in a note.
CBOT November soybean futures dropped 14-1/2 cents to
$10.00 a bushel and CBOT December corn ended down 5 cents
at $3.63-1/2. Both contracts hit their lowest since Sept. 16.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 3/4 cent to
$5.49-3/4.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter, Jonathan Oatis and
Cynthia Osterman)