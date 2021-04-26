Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hashdex : Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF Debuts in Top 5; Crypto Demand Surges in Latin America

04/26/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Hashdex, a leading crypto-focused asset management firm, debuts first crypto index ETF.
  • The HNCI ETF tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index, which Hashdex and Nasdaq co-developed to create a benchmark for the institutionally investible crypto asset class.
  • The HNCI ETF builds on Hashdex's existing funds and the ETF's top five debut reflects the surging demand for crypto assets in Latin America and around the world.

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund began trading today, April 26th, 2021 on Brazil's B3 exchange under the ticker symbol HASH11. The fund debuted with R$615.250.700,00 and the initial offering was led by Genial with BTG, Itaú, and Banco do Brasil.

The launch of the ETF builds on Hashdex Ltd's work to bring secure crypto asset investment products to regulated financial markets around the world. The HNCI ETF offers 100% exposure to a market weighted basket of crypto assets that will adapt as the asset class evolves. With its broad market representation, trusted governance, daily liquidity, and fair fees, the fund meets the needs of institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual investors alike.

"This fund raises the bar for the rest of the market. The arrival of HASH11 at B3 brings more comfort and security to the investor, who will have access to a basket of assets with periodic rebalancing and which follows the international safety parameters in this sector," explained Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex Ltd.

The ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), an index co-developed by the Hashdex and Nasdaq to represent the institutionally investable crypto asset market. Inclusion criteria such as market representation, liquidity thresholds, presence on regulated exchanges and  institutional custody support ensure that investors only own the strongest assets. The NCI and its related ETFs rebalance quarterly.

"This ETF is a significant milestone for Hashdex, for Brazil's financial markets, and for the crypto community around the world. The crypto economy will drive innovation and economic growth globally, and Hashdex will be playing a pivotal role," said Andrew Puschel, Head of Strategy.

About Hashdex
Hashdex ltd. is a leading crypto-focused asset manager that makes crypto investing secure and accessible for all classes of investors. Hashdex is the largest crypto asset manager in Latin America with over $500M (R$ 2B) in assets under management and in September 2020, received approval for the launch of the world's first cryptocurrency ETF, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF.The product is listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (Bermuda Stock Exchange - BSX), a traditional market for listing funds and structured products.

PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/levfd9t5rpdrrdw/AACiWTMTNSwHwY_oxeKsmeqpa?dl=0

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hashdex-nasdaq-crypto-index-etf-debuts-in-top-5-crypto-demand-surges-in-latin-america-301277015.html

SOURCE Hashdex


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pCPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification
GL
03:07pMACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND  : Board Attendance at 2021 Annual Meeting
PU
03:07pRAPID7'S 2021 ICER TAKEAWAYS : Email Security Among the Fortune 500
PU
03:06pDollar rises vs major currencies ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:05pMOGO  : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference
BU
03:03pStocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
RE
03:03pCISCO  : NCS 500, Your Access Done Right
PU
03:03pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT  : Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay Now Open at Caesars Palace
PU
03:03pCHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES  : Kicks off Thank a Caregiver Initiative on CHLA.org
BU
03:02pASSA ABLOY  : Church-owned gate maker FAAC considering listing in Milan - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ