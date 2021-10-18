Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hasura : Announces Second Annual Enterprise GraphQL Conference to Explore Best-Practices in Building, Operating and Maintaining Enterprise-Grade Data Mesh Architectures with GraphQL

10/18/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, today announced the second annual Enterprise GraphQL Conference, which will be held on October 28, 2021. This community-driven event will explore and accelerate the adoption of best practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise-grade data mesh architecture powered by GraphQL.

“The momentum this community and GraphQL have gained since the first user conference has been incredible, and we are very excited to bring them together for this day of experiential learning and sharing best practices,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. "The Data Mesh is an emerging concept in the analytical data universe that advocates making data self-serve in the age of exploding data and data silos. When mixed with GraphQL, it can be a very powerful solution for some of the most pressing challenges that application developers face. In this conference, we explore these architectures for enterprises looking to productize data, with the goal of helping attendees accelerate their productivity. "

Who: Speakers at the GraphQL Conf include:

What: The Enterprise GraphQL Conference is a day of learning for technical leaders and developers to explore the concept and the best practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise-grade data mesh with GraphQL at its foundation. The event will feature an introduction to the concept of data mesh architectures and how GraphQL is an ideal choice for building a Data Mesh, followed by a day of presentations delivered by leading business and technical practitioners. The event will conclude with a fireside chat with Zhamak Dehghani, the creator of the Data Mesh concept.

When: The Enterprise GraphQL Conference will be held on October 28, 2021. Sessions begin at 9:00 am PT.

Where: The event is virtual and free; registration is available here.

For additional information, please visit the event website here or read the blog post here.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.01% to Settle at $2.4866 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.95% to Settle at $2.5492 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.19% to Settle at $82.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.78% to Settle at $4.9890 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pASSISTED 4 LIVING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
03:03pGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pPYROGENESIS CANADA : Announces Receipt of $2.5MM Milestone Payment from Tata Steel
GL
03:02pINTERACTIVE BROKERS : Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading for Financial Advisors in the U.S. October 18, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
5Analyst recommendations: Drax, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, JP Morga..

HOT NEWS