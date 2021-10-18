Hasura : Announces Second Annual Enterprise GraphQL Conference to Explore Best-Practices in Building, Operating and Maintaining Enterprise-Grade Data Mesh Architectures with GraphQL

Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, today announced the second annual Enterprise GraphQL Conference, which will be held on October 28, 2021. This community-driven event will explore and accelerate the adoption of best practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise-grade data mesh architecture powered by GraphQL.

“The momentum this community and GraphQL have gained since the first user conference has been incredible, and we are very excited to bring them together for this day of experiential learning and sharing best practices,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. "The Data Mesh is an emerging concept in the analytical data universe that advocates making data self-serve in the age of exploding data and data silos. When mixed with GraphQL, it can be a very powerful solution for some of the most pressing challenges that application developers face. In this conference, we explore these architectures for enterprises looking to productize data, with the goal of helping attendees accelerate their productivity. "

Who: Speakers at the GraphQL Conf include:

What: The Enterprise GraphQL Conference is a day of learning for technical leaders and developers to explore the concept and the best practices in building, operating and maintaining an enterprise-grade data mesh with GraphQL at its foundation. The event will feature an introduction to the concept of data mesh architectures and how GraphQL is an ideal choice for building a Data Mesh, followed by a day of presentations delivered by leading business and technical practitioners. The event will conclude with a fireside chat with Zhamak Dehghani, the creator of the Data Mesh concept.

When: The Enterprise GraphQL Conference will be held on October 28, 2021. Sessions begin at 9:00 am PT.

Where: The event is virtual and free; registration is available here.

For additional information, please visit the event website here or read the blog post here.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005907/en/