Hatch invests in leading augmented business intelligence firm, Brainnwave

Mississauga, Canada, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, Canada—Hatch has announced a Series A investment in augmented business intelligence firm, Brainnwave. The two organizations have formed a co-venture to focus on developing applications and products combining Brainnwave’s machine learning and AI-powered analytics platform with Hatch’s deep knowledge of the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Hatch is one of the world’s most prominent engineering, project management, and professional services firms. With more than sixty-five years of experience, they understand the unique challenges facing the industries in which they work. To help their clients take hold of and maximize the opportunities of digital transformation, the company launched their Digital practice, focused on helping develop and deploy digital solutions. This co-venture with Brainnwave is the latest in the company’s program to build leading edge digital products to deliver knowledge solutions to their clients.

Brainnwave’s augmented business intelligence solution combines data exploration and visualization to rapidly improve decision-making capabilities. Its customized software solution enables the sourcing and aggregation of unlimited data combined with bespoke or industry reference machine learning algorithms and AI to help businesses unlock unrealized value in data, preparing them for a digital future.

The co-venture is hitting the ground running, focusing first on two solutions targeting two of the world’s most pressing issues: climate change and urbanization.

Following the conclusion of COP26 on 13th November 2021, the two firms believe that this presents a prime opportunity for businesses to consider their climate contribution and how they can limit their impact on the global emergency. Through the digital solutions and visualization platforms created through the co-venture, organizations will be able to track, measure, plan, and most importantly, act upon their climate strategies across multiple assets while complying with regional regulations.

Hatch will bring its industry-leading expertise in climate change and technology together to create climate intelligence software that focuses on the unique challenges facing organizations in the metals and mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Utilizing the Brainnwave platform, Hatch will be able to give organizations the power to put their plans into action and have a positive impact on the future of the planet.

The new platform is also playing an integral role in helping regional municipalities across the globe plan for a more sustainable future in the face of population growth, economic disparity, and climate change. Brainnwave will give local authorities the ability to dig deeper into their data, uncover actionable insights, and build economic development plans that will have a lasting impact on their communities for years to come.

“We know our clients are facing tremendous challenges today and need solutions right now, not in years from now. Our partnership with Brainnwave helps us develop practical, innovative solutions for our clients’ challenges and accelerates our ability to deliver them quickly so that our clients can begin to reap the benefits,” shared Alim Somani, managing director of Hatch’s Digital practice.

“This partnership made sense because both organizations are like-minded in their entrepreneurial approach, willingness to do things differently and challenge the status quo, and propensity to develop game-changing solutions,” said Steve Coates, CEO and co-founder of Brainnwave. “This co-venture was the ideal opportunity to combine Brainnwave’s unique tech stack and expertise with the deep industry relationships and sector expertise of Hatch to build things together, tackling some of today’s most important issues."

