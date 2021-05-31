Mississauga, Canada-Hatch announces new membership with the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) in shared pursuit towards a more sustainable future.

Hatch's corporate vision is to create a better world through positive change, and we see great opportunity in working with IETA to further commit to our aspirations to solve some of the global climate challenges we collectively face. Membership provides access to a community of like-minded organizations, all committed to achieving the goal of net-zero emissions and working together to find common approaches to solving policy challenges.

'IETA is excited to support and leverage Hatch's deep and broad technical expertise across important sectors of Energy, Mining & Metals, and Infrastructure. As a leading global engineering, project delivery, and professional advisory firm, Hatch is uniquely positioned to share practical insights and inform sound policy and market solutions to support the transition to a lower carbon world,' said Katie Sullivan, Managing Director of IETA. 'We're looking forward to learning from Hatch's experience across borders and technologies and helping to share and enhance best practices.'

Together, we intend to take a leading role in achieving these objectives by actively participating and sharing our expertise. Our Statement on Climate Change underlines our aspirations, and we look forward to our involvement with IETA.

About the IETA

Established in London in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, IETA describes itself as 'the voice of business on carbon markets around the world.' The organization works with stakeholders of all descriptions to promote liquid, deep, and ambitious carbon pricing systems, and liaises with business, policymakers, and regulators to try to ensure that these systems are robustly designed, transparent and secure.

IETA is an officially admitted business non-governmental organization at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It currently has nearly 160 members around the world including global leaders in the electricity, oil/gas, cement, aluminium, chemical, mining, technology, standards, verification, broking, trading, legal, finance, accounting, and consulting industries.

