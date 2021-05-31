Log in
Hatch : announces new membership with the International Emissions Trading Association

05/31/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Mississauga, Canada-Hatch announces new membership with the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) in shared pursuit towards a more sustainable future.

Hatch's corporate vision is to create a better world through positive change, and we see great opportunity in working with IETA to further commit to our aspirations to solve some of the global climate challenges we collectively face. Membership provides access to a community of like-minded organizations, all committed to achieving the goal of net-zero emissions and working together to find common approaches to solving policy challenges.

'IETA is excited to support and leverage Hatch's deep and broad technical expertise across important sectors of Energy, Mining & Metals, and Infrastructure. As a leading global engineering, project delivery, and professional advisory firm, Hatch is uniquely positioned to share practical insights and inform sound policy and market solutions to support the transition to a lower carbon world,' said Katie Sullivan, Managing Director of IETA. 'We're looking forward to learning from Hatch's experience across borders and technologies and helping to share and enhance best practices.'

Together, we intend to take a leading role in achieving these objectives by actively participating and sharing our expertise. Our Statement on Climate Change underlines our aspirations, and we look forward to our involvement with IETA.

About the IETA

Established in London in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, IETA describes itself as 'the voice of business on carbon markets around the world.' The organization works with stakeholders of all descriptions to promote liquid, deep, and ambitious carbon pricing systems, and liaises with business, policymakers, and regulators to try to ensure that these systems are robustly designed, transparent and secure.

IETA is an officially admitted business non-governmental organization at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It currently has nearly 160 members around the world including global leaders in the electricity, oil/gas, cement, aluminium, chemical, mining, technology, standards, verification, broking, trading, legal, finance, accounting, and consulting industries.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Lindsay Janca

Global Director, Public Relations
Tel: +1 905 403 4199
Email: media@hatch.com

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com

Disclaimer

Hatch Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
