Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Have These Money Talks Before Sending Your Teen to College

08/10/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America explains how parents can help college-bound students build a strong financial foundation

For many teenagers, college is the first time they make money decisions without parental assistance. But if they don’t fully understand how finances work, they leave themselves open to making costly and long-lasting mistakes.

“Many teens don’t intuitively know how to manage money. That’s why it’s critical for parents to sit down with their kids and have an open and honest discussion about financial basics,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “Providing that foundation will give kids the confidence to better understand the financial choices they make and properly manage money long after they finish college.”

Sullivan shares four money talks parents should have with their college-bound teens:

  • Budgeting: No matter your income level, a budget is the foundation to good money management throughout your life. It helps track income and expenses while providing a plan of action to achieving financial goals and keeping you from overspending. Parents should explain the concept of needs vs. wants and help students get started budgeting with a spreadsheet or apps like Mint or EveryDollar.
  • Credit Card Caution: Many college students get into trouble with credit cards. Talk to your teen about the potential repercussion of opening multiple cards and the importance of making payments on time, every time. To help your teen build credit, consider helping them open a secured credit card or add them as an authorized user on one of your cards with spending limits. For additional resources on all things credit, parents can visit Take Charge America’s Financial Education Center.
  • Identity Theft: Explain the importance of protecting financial details, including bank accounts, credit cards, Social Security numbers and other personal information from scammers and identity thieves. Remind your kids never to share such information with anyone they don’t trust, especially if contacted by unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts. Falling victim to identity theft can negatively impact your child’s financial life for years.
  • Student Loan Lowdown: If your teen took out student loans, talk to them about what expenses they are supposed to cover like tuition, books and housing. Emphasize that student loans are not free money intended to be spent on trips or non-school-related shopping. Explain how, unlike scholarships or financial aid, they are responsible for repaying student loans, with interest, when they leave school.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pTOPPAN : Not All Collateral Warranties Are Construction Contracts
AQ
02:09pTTABLOG TEST : Are Protective Clothing And Sporting Gear Related To Underwear And Loungewear For Section 2(d) Purposes?
AQ
02:09pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : UK Supreme Court Issues New Decision On Parent Company Liability In Okpabi And Others v. Royal Dutch Shell Plc And Another
AQ
02:09pAMERICAN VANGUARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Numbers in thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pBank of Blue Valley's Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:05pCALIFORNIA HEALTH & WELLNESS : Assisting Members Across Nevada and Placer Counties During State of Emergency
BU
02:04pCitywide Banks Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:04p“Unfunc Your Gut” Author Dr. Peter Kozlowski Shares the Secrets of Functional Medicine on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
02:03pATLANTIC AMERICAN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS