Havenpark Communities hosts grand re-opening at Brookwood Estates to celebrate community improvements

10/05/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

WEST FARGO, N.D., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and staff at local manufactured home community Brookwood Estates came together with local city officials to celebrate their community relaunch on September 30, 2020 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In attendance were West Fargo mayor, Bernie Dardis, city commissioner, Mandy George, and a local Cass County law enforcement officer.

The event celebrated community updates including recreational amenities such as playground improvements, new park benches, and new community RV and boat storage. The community office was updated as well to include a new community clubhouse and patio. Broader community updates include newly paved roads, improved landscaping, new community signage and flags, and new homes. Brookwood Estates is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $1.3 million in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark, has actively sold and leased new manufactured homes, providing homeownership and secure housing for dozens of working, student, and retired residents.

Attendees enjoyed complementary meals from local food trucks, along with family friendly entertainment including children’s face painting, balloons, and live music.

The event took COVID-19 safety precautions to protect residents and staff. Masks and sanitization were made available for all attendees. The event encouraged social distancing for a comfortable and safe environment.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place followed by speakers from Havenpark management.

“I am so glad Havenpark hosted this event for their community; I was so excited to hear about this event. We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with Havenpark as Brookwood continues to grow as a part of the community of West Fargo,” Mayor Dardis later said.

“I love it. I’m impressed – At first, I was little concerned (with having new community owners), but things have been great. They’re putting in new homes. They’re paving streets. I appreciate everything they’re doing. The people who are coming in to do work – they're really on it,” said longtime Brookwood Estates resident, Teresa Housh.

“We’re really proud of our team here at Brookwood Estates,” said Havenpark Communities COO, Ramie Rajabi. “The team members have done a great job of building relationships with our residents and in facilitating the improvements needed to build a caring community at Brookwood Estates.”

“Havenpark constantly strives to make our communities a place that our residents can be proud of,” said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities. “Hearing the positive feedback from our residents and the mayor is a great indicator that we’re heading in the right direction.”

“There has been a lot of growth and changes within the one year since Havenpark took ownership of the community. We love Brookwood Estates and look forward to continuing to learn and grow together with them in the many years to come,” said Havenpark Communities Chairman, J. Anthony Antonelli.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Robert Jamias
Marketing Coordinator
808-356-9424
rjamias@havenparkmgmt.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcd90eb4-6789-4b7c-9676-f645ce0e0db2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59df4eac-d9ce-45e2-adac-2b8c79b41ab8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad6a35c3-01f7-4173-9fa4-d65cd3c28d88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f337c9e-8b4e-4f46-a975-0e70d54b9da8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/289431bb-014b-4284-81b6-d5f839e3464f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/616873fb-363a-431e-a240-afc1031d88fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eb1594a-1fca-4c31-973d-53ddeb657b0a

 

Primary Logo

West Fargo Mayor and City Commissioner Visit Newly Renovated Havenpark Property

West Fargo City commissioner, Mandy George; Havepark Communities Divisional Vice President, Sean King; and West Fargo City Mayor, Bernie Dardis pose in front of the newly installed Brookwood Estates monument sign.
Brookwood Estates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Residents and staff at Brookwood Estates gather over food and entertainment to celebrate their community's relaunch. Masks and sanitization were provided for all attendees.
Brookwood Estates Community Pride

Residents at Brookwood Estates take pride in their community and strive to make their community a beautiful place to live in.
New Community Clubhouse

Havenpark Communities has invested over $1.3 million in community updates at Brookwood Estates. Among these updates include a new community clubhouse.
New Roads at Brookwood Estates

Havenpark Communities has invested over $1.3 million in community updates at Brookwood Estates. Among these updates include newly paved roads.
New Homes at Brookwood Estates

Since taking ownership of Brookwood Estates in 2019, Havenpark Communities has actively sold and leased new homes to residents.
The Natural Beauty of Brookwood Estates

Residents at Brookwood Estates enjoy beautiful natural surroundings with plenty of greenery.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
