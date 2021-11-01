Hawaii Survey to Assess Stress on Farms and Ranches

Posted on Nov 1, 2021 in Main
Hawai`i farmers, ranchers and producers are encouraged to participate in a Seeds of Wellbeing Survey (SOW) being conducted by the UH-College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) to gather information on the stress and stressors in the agricultural community. The survey may be accessed at: https://sites.google.com/hawaii.edu/sowwell/home
The survey will contribute to greater understanding of Hawai'i agricultural producers' wellbeing needs. The survey takes takes between 10 - 15 minutes and is available in English, Chuukese, Chinese, Ilokano, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.
An informational presentation on the survey is available at: http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Introducing-FRSAN-SOW-Needs-Assessment-Survey.pptx
The Hawai`i SOW program is being funded by a $500,000 grant from the USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and is administered by the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture, which sub-awarded the funds to CTAHR.
To view the news release on the USDA NIFA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance program, go to: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDANIFA/bulletins/2f97063
