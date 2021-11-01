Log in
Hawaii Survey to Assess Stress on Farms and Ranches

11/01/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
Posted on Nov 1, 2021 in Main

Hawai`i farmers, ranchers and producers are encouraged to participate in a Seeds of Wellbeing Survey (SOW) being conducted by the UH-College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) to gather information on the stress and stressors in the agricultural community. The survey may be accessed at: https://sites.google.com/hawaii.edu/sowwell/home

The survey will contribute to greater understanding of Hawai'i agricultural producers' wellbeing needs. The survey takes takes between 10 - 15 minutes and is available in English, Chuukese, Chinese, Ilokano, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

An informational presentation on the survey is available at: http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Introducing-FRSAN-SOW-Needs-Assessment-Survey.pptx

The Hawai`i SOW program is being funded by a $500,000 grant from the USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and is administered by the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture, which sub-awarded the funds to CTAHR.

To view the news release on the USDA NIFA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance program, go to: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDANIFA/bulletins/2f97063

Hawaii Department of Agriculture published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
