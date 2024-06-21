June 20 (Reuters) - Hawaii on Thursday agreed to settle a lawsuit by 13 young people alleging the U.S. state was violating their rights under its constitution by operating a transportation system that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

Democratic Governor Josh Green announced the settlement at a press conference attended by some of the youth activists and lawyers involved in the lawsuit, which they called the first-ever youth-led climate case seeking zero emissions in transportation. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)