Hawaiis First N-95 Mask Factory Opens Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Kona

10/14/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

KONA, Hawaii, Oct. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Mask Co. LLC, located in Kailua-Kona near Costco, will begin producing N-95 and flat-pleated masks using two automated machines. "We can produce 1 million masks every 3 weeks made right here in Hawaii," says Nicolas Garcia, CEO of Kona Mask.

Kona Mask Co. CEO Nicolas Garcia and Amy Colombo

Garcia saw the need for a local manufacturer to provide PPE rather than one based thousands of miles away.

Garcia saw the need for a local manufacturer to provide PPE rather than one based thousands of miles away.

Garcia adds, "We are inviting Mayor Harry Kim, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, government officials, and local leaders who helped inspire this concept, to walk through the factory on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m."

For further information, contact Nicolas Garcia, 808-365-6989 or email pilot3155@gmail.com

Factory address: 73-4820 Kanalani Street, Bay 9, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Other newsworthy items:

* Captain Nicolas Garcia retired from United Airlines on April 1, 2020 after 46 years as a pilot.

* The mask factory was inspired after the Pandemic was declared and Garcia could not find a mask for his fiancé, Amy Colombo, a United Airlines flight attendant.

* The funding came from Garcia selling his home and retirement savings.

* Garcia ran a successful airline soap factory during the 1980s AIDS Crisis.

* The factory will be staffed by locals with manufacturing experience.

* The factory mural was painted by Katana Leigh and will be unveiled on Saturday.

More information: https://konamaskco.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1014s2p-kona-mask-factory-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: CEO Nicolas Garcia and United Airlines flight attendant Amy Colombo poised to make millions of N-95 masks at The Kona Mask Co.

News Source: Kona Mask Co.

Related link: https://konamaskco.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hawaiis-first-n-95-mask-factory-opens-saturday-oct-17-2020-in-kona/


