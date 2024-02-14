(Reuters) - Utility firm Hawaiian Electric said on Tuesday it had begun rolling outages on Hawaii Island due to the unavailability and reduced output from several large generators.

The Honolulu-based power company said its largest generator, Hamakua Energy, unexpectedly tripped offline late Tuesday afternoon and Puna Geothermal Venture was operating at a reduced capacity.

Hawaiian Electric added one of its combustion turbines had tripped offline on Tuesday evening on the island, which contains the towns of Hilo and Kona.

"Hill Plant Unit No. 5, Keahole CT-5, and Puna Steam Plant also are unavailable due to planned annual maintenance or repairs. Wind resources, which help meet demand at night, also are near zero," the company said in a statement.

Hawaiian Electric said the timing and extent of the outages would depend on the amount of demand on the system and the availability of generators.

The company is separately facing multiple lawsuits claiming it was to blame for a wildfire that tore through the island of Maui last year, killing at least 100 people.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Jamie Freed)