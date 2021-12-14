Hawk Ridge Systems Accelerates Growth With Acquisition of DesignPoint

Hawk Ridge Systems and DesignPoint, leading value-added resellers for Dassault Systèmes and Markforged, have merged to create coast-to-coast coverage in North America for design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions

Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired DesignPoint as part of its strategic initiative to expand services and solutions to customers throughout North America. This represents the fourth acquisition of value-added resellers for Hawk Ridge Systems within the last 12 months.

Hawk Ridge Systems and DesignPoint are both industry leaders and respected solution providers for 3D design and manufacturing solutions. Hawk Ridge Systems had its genesis on the West Coast and Canada and has grown across the Midwest over the past five years. DesignPoint has a strong presence on the East Coast, so together the companies have resources and solutions to support customers across North America.

“Our vision, values and business priorities are aligned,” says Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems. “Hawk Ridge Systems and DesignPoint have been relentlessly focused on bringing value to our customers since we both started in 1996. Not only do we share a common language of customer focus, but we have also been on the same journey with the evolution of our 3D design solutions with our partners at Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS and Markforged.”

John Cioffi, President and CEO from DesignPoint, agrees, “This partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems means we now have access to more resources, more solutions and a depth chart of talent that is unsurpassed in the industry. DesignPoint, at our core, has always been about bringing passion and leading-edge solutions to our customers through our amazing people. With Hawk Ridge Systems, I can simply say that we have the best team in the industry.”

The combined company has 26 offices in the U.S. and Canada, 380 employees and over 33,000 customers.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, manufacturing software from HCL CAMWorks, 3D printers from Markforged and HP, scanners from Hexagon, Artec3D and Creaform, DriveWorks™ and SolidProfessor training.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005927/en/