Hawk Ridge Systems : Invests in Midwest Manufacturing Sector with New Acquisitions

09/14/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
Additions of CAMS and Adaptive’s additive manufacturing business provide advanced 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions to fast-growing Midwest industries.

Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired two new companies as part of its strategic initiative to expand services and solutions to customers in the Midwest.

CAMS (Columbus Advanced Manufacturing Software) and the additive manufacturing business of Adaptive Corporation are joining Hawk Ridge Systems. Customers will gain access to a network of digital manufacturing labs in the US and Canada, an expanded set of additive manufacturing solutions from partners such as HP, Hexagon and Creaform, vetted engineering services partners who provide 3D printing outsourcing, and a fulfillment center for restocking materials and parts.

“Our priorities are aligned,” says Jeff Trevorrow, President of CAMS. “Hawk Ridge Systems and CAMS have been in the business of serving our customers for over 25 years. We share not only a common language of CAD and CAM, but also the same commitment for providing outstanding customer service. Our loyal customers are now going to have access to all of the resources that only an industry leader like Hawk Ridge Systems can provide.”

The addition of Adaptive Corporation’s additive manufacturing business strengthens Hawk Ridge Systems’ position as a leading provider of Markforged 3D printing solutions. The newest technologies from Markforged are positioned to impact the re-engineering of the product development and manufacturing process.

Eric Doubell, CEO of Adaptive Corporation agrees, “Not only will the new Markforged 3D printers bring about a revolution in manufacturing, but the combination of Markforged additive technology with Hawk Ridge Systems’ manufacturing expertise will create exciting opportunities for our additive clients.”

Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems, added, “We are committed to our customers’ success in helping them find the right tools and solutions that impact business results. Our growth in the Midwest is a natural extension for us as partners with Dassault Systèmes, HCL CAMWorks, HP and Markforged. Our goal is to level-up our customers’ experience and exceed all expectations.”

The company now has 24 offices in the US and Canada, 320 employees and over 30,000 customers. These transactions represent the fourth and fifth acquisitions for Hawk Ridge Systems within the past year.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, manufacturing software from HCL CAMWorks, 3D printers from Markforged and HP, scanners from Hexagon, Artec3D and Creaform, and SolidProfessor Training.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS