Hawkish Fed turn expected after data dashes 'disinflation' hopes

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -
Expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers will need to
push interest rates higher and keep them elevated longer than
previously projected rose on Friday after data showed an
acceleration in a key inflation gauge in January.
The Commerce Department reported that the Personal
Consumption Expenditures price index, the metric by which the
Fed measures its 2% inflation target, accelerated to 5.4% on an
annual basis last month, from an upwardly revised 5.3% in
December. Underlying "core" inflation climbed at a
faster-than-expected 4.7% annualized pace, compared to an
upwardly revised 4.6% in December.
After the report, implied yields on federal funds
futures contracts showed traders firmly pricing in at least
three more rate hikes through June, a path that would push the
U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the
5.25%-5.50% range, from the current 4.50%-4.75% range.
Pricing also puts about a 40% chance of an even higher
stopping point for that rate, up from about 30% prior to the
release of the PCE data.
And traders also mostly erased what had been consistent
bets on Fed rate cuts towards the end of the year.
Revisions to data from prior months in the Commerce
Department report showed inflation did not cool in November and
December as much as had been thought, and spending in January
rose more than expected even as the savings rate increased.
That data, along with other economic readings in recent
weeks suggesting the labor market remains strong and wage growth
is not cooling particularly fast, may force Fed policymakers to
lift their own estimates for an appropriate stopping point for
the policy rate.
It also throws doubt on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
assessment early this month that the "disinflationary process"
had begun, a view that seemed to justify the central bank's
decision at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting to deliver a
quarter-percentage-point rate increase after a string of bigger
hikes in 2022.
"If the Fed had this data at the last meeting, they probably
would've raised by 50 (basis points) and the tone from the press
conference would've been a lot different," said Gene Goldman,
chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management.
RECESSION TALK
In December, Fed policymakers projected 5.1% as the
likeliest high-water mark for the policy rate; Goldman and
others commenting after Friday's data think the next round of
Fed projections, to be published in March, will push it higher.
In remarks released after the data, Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester said the central bank should, if anything, err on
the side of overshooting on rate hikes in order to get inflation
under control. She has consistently been a bit more hawkish than
most of her colleagues, and has stuck to her view since December
that the policy rate will need to go to 5.4% to be sufficiently
restrictive.
Fed Governor Philip Jefferson, who spoke at the same
University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference in New
York as Mester, did not provide any estimate of where he thought
rates will need to go, but he did say he believes the central
bank has so far acted promptly and forcefully to address
inflation, and will keep a close eye on the data as it
calibrates the future path of rates.
Many analysts believe the data is already forcing the Fed's
hand.
"It looks like the Fed will have to be more aggressive,"
said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas. "They will
probably overdo it, in our view, and that will eventually lead
to a recession; the question is more like when, not whether, it
will be a recession."
(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard
Schneider; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)