Hawkish Fed turn expected after data dashes 'disinflation' hopes

02/24/2023 | 12:43pm EST
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -

Expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers will need to push interest rates higher and keep them elevated longer than previously projected rose on Friday after data showed an acceleration in a key inflation gauge in January.

The Commerce Department reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the metric by which the Fed measures its 2% inflation target, accelerated to 5.4% on an annual basis last month, from an upwardly revised 5.3% in December. Underlying "core" inflation climbed at a faster-than-expected 4.7% annualized pace, compared to an upwardly revised 4.6% in December.

After the report, implied yields on federal funds futures contracts showed traders firmly pricing in at least three more rate hikes through June, a path that would push the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.25%-5.50% range, from the current 4.50%-4.75% range.

Pricing also puts about a 40% chance of an even higher stopping point for that rate, up from about 30% prior to the release of the PCE data.

And traders also mostly erased what had been consistent bets on Fed rate cuts towards the end of the year.

Revisions to data from prior months in the Commerce Department report showed inflation did not cool in November and December as much as had been thought, and spending in January rose more than expected even as the savings rate increased.

That data, along with other economic readings in recent weeks suggesting the labor market remains strong and wage growth is not cooling particularly fast, may force Fed policymakers to lift their own estimates for an appropriate stopping point for the policy rate.

It also throws doubt on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's assessment early this month that the "disinflationary process" had begun, a view that seemed to justify the central bank's decision at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting to deliver a quarter-percentage-point rate increase after a string of bigger hikes in 2022.

"If the Fed had this data at the last meeting, they probably would've raised by 50 (basis points) and the tone from the press conference would've been a lot different," said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management.

RECESSION TALK

In December, Fed policymakers projected 5.1% as the likeliest high-water mark for the policy rate; Goldman and others commenting after Friday's data think the next round of Fed projections, to be published in March, will push it higher.

In remarks released after the data, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank should, if anything, err on the side of overshooting on rate hikes in order to get inflation under control. She has consistently been a bit more hawkish than most of her colleagues, and has stuck to her view since December that the policy rate will need to go to 5.4% to be sufficiently restrictive.

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson, who spoke at the same University of Chicago Booth School of Business conference in New York as Mester, did not provide any estimate of where he thought rates will need to go, but he did say he believes the central bank has so far acted promptly and forcefully to address inflation, and will keep a close eye on the data as it calibrates the future path of rates.

Many analysts believe the data is already forcing the Fed's hand.

"It looks like the Fed will have to be more aggressive," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas. "They will probably overdo it, in our view, and that will eventually lead to a recession; the question is more like when, not whether, it will be a recession." (Reporting by Sinead Carew, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS