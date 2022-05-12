Log in
Hawkish Mexico central bank hikes rates to 7%, flags 'complex' inflation outlook

05/12/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected, underscoring an increasingly complex inflation outlook and saying it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures.

Four of the bank's five board members voted for the half a percentage point increase, while the fifth, Irene Espinosa, opted for a 75 basis point hike to 7.25%.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, has now increased its benchmark rate by 300 bps over the last eight monetary policy meetings as it struggles to get inflation to its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"Given the growing complexity in the environment for inflation and its expectations, taking more forceful measures to attain the inflation target may be considered," the bank said in its post-meeting statement.

Banxico's latest monetary policy move comes as consumer prices in Mexico rose 7.68% in the year through April, the highest since January 2001, and after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week raised interest rates half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.

"Further tightening of the U.S. monetary policy, a prolonged duration of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions from China's lockdown measures will result in further rate hikes from Banxico in the near term," Fitch Ratings analyst Carlos Morales said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS