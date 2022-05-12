Hawkish Mexico central bank hikes rates to 7%, flags 'complex' inflation outlook

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on
Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points
to 7.0%, as expected, underscoring an increasingly complex
inflation outlook and saying it may take "more forceful
measures" to tame price pressures.
Four of the bank's five board members voted for the half a
percentage point increase, while the fifth, Irene Espinosa,
opted for a 75 basis point hike to 7.25%.
Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, has now
increased its benchmark rate by 300 bps over the last eight
monetary policy meetings as it struggles to get inflation to its
target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.
"Given the growing complexity in the environment for
inflation and its expectations, taking more forceful measures to
attain the inflation target may be considered," the bank said in
its post-meeting statement.
Banxico's latest monetary policy move comes as consumer
prices in Mexico rose 7.68% in the year through April, the
highest since January 2001, and after the U.S. Federal Reserve
last week raised interest rates half a percentage point, the
biggest jump in 22 years.
"Further tightening of the U.S. monetary policy, a prolonged
duration of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain
disruptions from China's lockdown measures will result in
further rate hikes from Banxico in the near term," Fitch Ratings
analyst Carlos Morales said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)