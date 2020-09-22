Log in
Haymarket Medical Network : Launches Ophthalmology Advisor

09/22/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

New website address needs of practicing clinicians

Haymarket Medical Network today launched Ophthalmology Advisor, a new digital resource that empowers ophthalmology healthcare professionals with comprehensive clinical, surgical, and pharmaceutical information.

Ophthalmology Advisor meets the informational and educational needs of ophthalmology specialists by offering the same timely and high quality information that clinicians have come to expect from the Haymarket Medical Network. Clinicians will stay apprised of academic research, clinical guidance, and the technological advancements shaping ophthalmology through engaging and interactive content, including insights from experts and practical tools to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

Bill Kekevian will serve as medical editor and oversee the day-to-day operations, supported by Leo Avila who will manage sales and business development. The two bring a combined 28 years of experience in the eye care market.

"Our existing resources within the Haymarket Medical Network are already utilized by a large percentage of eye care professionals. This makes Ophthalmology Advisor a natural evolution for us,” said Mike Graziani, President, Medical Communications Group. “We look forward to providing this audience with the best clinical information and tools to guide their patient care and surgical practice."

For more information, visit www.ophthalmologyadvisor.com.

About Haymarket Medical Network

Haymarket Medical Network reaches healthcare practitioners through a multichannel environment that includes more than a dozen unique brands offered across multiple formats - web, app, print and live events. Its inter-connectivity allows users to move from brand to brand to discover the relevant content they need to make practice-related decisions. Included in the network is renowned drug database MPR, continuing medical education company myCME, as well as an expanding portfolio of websites that deliver news and feature content targeting specific therapeutic areas such as Cardiology Advisor, Infectious Disease Advisor, Oncology Nurse Advisor and more. To learn more, visit www.haymarketmedicalnetwork.com.


© Business Wire 2020
