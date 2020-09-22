Haymarket Medical Network : Launches Ophthalmology Advisor

New website address needs of practicing clinicians

Haymarket Medical Network today launched Ophthalmology Advisor, a new digital resource that empowers ophthalmology healthcare professionals with comprehensive clinical, surgical, and pharmaceutical information.

Ophthalmology Advisor meets the informational and educational needs of ophthalmology specialists by offering the same timely and high quality information that clinicians have come to expect from the Haymarket Medical Network. Clinicians will stay apprised of academic research, clinical guidance, and the technological advancements shaping ophthalmology through engaging and interactive content, including insights from experts and practical tools to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

Bill Kekevian will serve as medical editor and oversee the day-to-day operations, supported by Leo Avila who will manage sales and business development. The two bring a combined 28 years of experience in the eye care market.

"Our existing resources within the Haymarket Medical Network are already utilized by a large percentage of eye care professionals. This makes Ophthalmology Advisor a natural evolution for us,” said Mike Graziani, President, Medical Communications Group. “We look forward to providing this audience with the best clinical information and tools to guide their patient care and surgical practice."

For more information, visit www.ophthalmologyadvisor.com.

