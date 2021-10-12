Log in
Haymarket Medical Network : Launches Optometry Advisor

10/12/2021 | 10:45am EDT
New website addresses needs of practicing primary eye care physicians

Haymarket Medical Network today launched Optometry Advisor, a new digital resource that empowers primary eye care physicians with comprehensive clinical, refractive, and pharmaceutical information.

OptometryAdvisor.com meets the informational and educational needs of optometrists by offering the same timely and high quality information that clinicians have come to expect from the Haymarket Medical Network. The site will keep clinicians apprised of current academic research, clinical guidelines, and the technological advancements shaping optometry today. Through engaging and interactive content, Optometry Advisor will impart expert insights and practical tools, including concise drug monographs, clinical charts and calculators, and conference coverage, to help ensure optimal optometric patient outcomes.

"Our existing resources within the Haymarket Medical Network are already utilized by a large percentage of eye care professionals. With the overwhelming and ongoing success of Ophthalmology Advisor, this makes Optometry Advisor a natural evolution for us,” said Mike Graziani, President, Medical Communications Group. “We look forward to providing this audience with the best clinical information and tools to guide their patient care and practice."

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Leo Avila, Director, Business Development and Strategy.

About Haymarket Medical Network

Haymarket Medical Network reaches healthcare practitioners through a multichannel environment that includes more than a dozen unique brands offered across multiple formats - web, app, print and live events. Its inter-connectivity allows users to move from brand to brand to discover the relevant content they need to make practice-related decisions. Included in the network is renowned drug database MPR, continuing medical education company myCME, as well as an expanding portfolio of websites that deliver news and feature content targeting specific therapeutic areas such as Cardiology Advisor, Infectious Disease Advisor, Oncology Nurse Advisor and more. To learn more, visit www.haymarketmedicalnetwork.com.


