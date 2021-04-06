Log in
News

Haywood County's Newest Dickey's Barbecue Pit Celebrates the Community

04/06/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Waynesville, NC, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fan favorite Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is coming to Waynesville, North Carolina this Saturday, April 10 with a variety of slow-smoked specials to kick off their grand opening with their community.

This is the fourth restaurant for owner Roy Rodriguez who also owns restaurants in nearby Canton, Flat Rock and Asheville.

Located at 1778 Dellwood Road, the new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant will feature recipes passed down by generations for over 80 years including a variety of slow-smoked meats and savory sides that can be enjoyed in-store, at home, or the next big event.

To celebrate Waynesville’s newest barbecue joint, guests can stop by for complimentary slow-smoked meat sliders from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

“What I love about barbecue is that it brings people together,” said Dickey’s Owner/Operator Roy Rodriguez. “And I’m excited to serve authentic, Texas-style barbecue for all the good time gatherings we have here in the Waynesville community.”

The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Waynesville features a full menu of southern favorites including mac n cheese, creamed spinach, potato casserole, and slow-smoked meats prepared and smoked on-site over hickory wood such as fall-off-the-bone ribs, competition-style brisket, jalapeño cheddar kielbasa sausage, and more.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.


About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.


Lauren Lumbley
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
2145586730
llumbley@dickeys.com

