Hazelnut Growers of Oregon : Announces Joint Venture Opportunity for Experienced CPG Company

Partnership Will Build on Early Success of HGO’s Retail Hazelnut Consumer Product Business in the Rapidly Growing Healthy Snack Category

Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO) and its parent company Wilco have announced they are seeking a partner with a track record of building great brands to form a joint venture to grow HGO’s retail hazelnut consumer product business.

As the country’s premier hazelnut processor, the Oregon-based business unit of farmer-owned cooperative Wilco represents more than 200 hazelnut growers who collectively own in excess of 20,000 acres of orchards, accounting for approximately 20% of the hazelnut orchards in the United States.

The partner will help HGO further expand the reach of its suite of hazelnut-based natural, seasoned and confectionery consumer products, which are currently offered under the “Oregon Orchard” brand.

The market opportunity for hazelnuts is extensive, as they reflect the key product attributes consumers look for today – healthful, tasty and planet-friendly – offering particular promise in the rapidly growing healthy snack category.

As a nutritional powerhouse, hazelnuts are high in protein, fiber, folate, antioxidants, vitamins B and E, and omega-6 and 9 — and also low in sugar, gluten-free, and keto- and paleo-friendly. Sustainably grown on family farms in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where the moderate climate, ample precipitation and rich volcanic soil provide ideal growing conditions, hazelnut trees are self-pollinating and bee-friendly and use much less water than other domestic nut crops. The hazelnuts are non-GMO certified and are steam pasteurized, using no chemicals.

Despite these advantages, hazelnuts remain a largely untapped opportunity, accounting for just 7% of total U.S. nut sales. In fact, per capita consumption of hazelnuts is nine times higher in Europe than in the United States, presenting an exceptional opportunity for growth.

“We have had impressive early market traction with our Oregon Orchard consumer brand, but to maximize this line we need the support of a larger player with established experience in consumer product brands and resources to invest in the partnership,” says Greg Thorsgard, Chief Operating Officer of HGO.

The joint venture will offer the partner a number of benefits, most notably access to an up-and-running production facility; an existing product line; a compelling new product roadmap; and strong product development, operating and sales teams. The partner will have control over branding, sales and operations.

HGO is well-positioned for success with a new SQF-3 certified facility that maintains the highest levels of food safety standards and traceability at every step, and can efficiently process whole kernel, sliced, diced, meal and paste/butter format of hazelnuts.

“HGO has made a significant investment in the operation and is in a strong position to help drive the business forward together with a strategic partner,” Thorsgard says. “The joint venture will provide HGO’s partner with the ability to quickly and successfully deliver HGO’s products under the partner’s branding into a growing market without a large upfront investment,” he said, adding that their potential is largely untapped, with no leading national brand exclusively associated with hazelnuts as a snack food.

Among the products ready for support are 36 SKUs of savory, confectionary, and natural hazelnut products; 7 SKUs of food service hazelnut products; and 26 SKUs of hazelnut-based ingredients to date, with new products in the pipeline.

About Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO)

Founded in 1984, Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, a business unit of farmer-owned cooperative Wilco, has more than 180 growers who collectively own more than 20,000 acres of prime hazelnut orchards. Oregon’s Willamette Valley has the ideal climate for growing the world’s highest quality hazelnuts. It is in this special corner of the world where temperate ocean, mountain and river climates meet with rich volcanic soils to create prime hazelnut-growing country.

In 2016, Hazelnut Growers of Oregon merged with Wilco and by 2018 completed its 120,000 square-foot hazelnut process facility in Donald, Oregon. HGO processes both in-shell and kernels and serves food service supply companies, confectionaries, snack food makers, and bakers around the globe. The new processing plant also has 30,000 square feet of storage space. For more information visit https://www.wilco.coop/hazelnuts/.

