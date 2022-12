"No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation, again," Cheney said. "He is unfit for any office."

The Democratic-led panel has spent 18 months probing the unprecedented attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power by thousands of Trump backers, inspired by the Republican's false claims that his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.