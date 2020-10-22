Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

He revolutionized the electric car with Tesla and the EV-1, now Wally Wipple is partnering with The State of California and Whisper Energy to kill the internal combustion engine for good

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisper Energy Systems, Inc., is proud to announce they are partnering with EV-1 Co-Creator and Tesla engineer Wally Wippel, and the state of California, to develop and manufacture the revolutionary, small I.C.E. eradicating, Whisper Energy Empower device (WE Empower). Wally joins Brian Jensen and Michael Gould at Whisper Energy to bring the WE Empower device to market with support from the California Energy Commission's CalSEED Concept Grant.

Key Features: WE Empower 

  • Zero-Emission, High-Power, Lithium-Ion power device that weighs 40% less than other devices in its energy class. An ultra-mobile, wearable, cost-effective, clean, and silent drop-in replacement for the extremely polluting and noisy small internal combustion engines (I.C.E.) found in portable generators, lawn and garden equipment, and outdoor power tools.
  • Ultrafast recharge in well-under two hours, compared to the industry standard of 6 - 8 hours, creating a backup power source and micro-grid solution for emergency power in the home or the field.
  • Operates any device that typically plugs into a 120VAC wall outlet, including high-power appliances with in-rush currents exceeding 70A

Just as Tesla has created a viable replacement for the large automotive gas-powered engine through its revolutionary electric vehicles, WE Empower possesses a unique combination of features that makes it the only true, zero-emission replacement for the small internal combustion engine.

"Global warming is the defining issue of our coming generations. We know that small internal combustion engines cause vastly more pollution than cars, and contributing to an effort which would combat this problem, inspires me," Wally Wippel said.

According to the California Air Resources Board, by 2030, the toxic emissions from small gas-powered engines will be twice the amount emitted from all passenger vehicles in California.

"We're excited to partner with Wally and CalSEED to develop a device that will finally bring the small internal combustion engine's long, loud, polluting history to a close," commented Michael Gould.

"It's hard not to be hopeful – despite acrimonious politics and frightening fires – when you see this slew of great startups coming up here in California with solutions for our energy and climate needs," said Danny Kennedy, C.E.O. of New Energy Nexus' CalSEED fund.

About Whisper Energy Systems, Inc.
Natural disasters, population growth, and the destruction of our environment due to I.C.E. have created a need for mobile power. Whisper Energy is dedicated to creating maximum environmental impact by inventing scalable consumer products while working with the global community to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/he-revolutionized-the-electric-car-with-tesla-and-the-ev-1-now-wally-wipple-is-partnering-with-the-state-of-california-and-whisper-energy-to-kill-the-internal-combustion-engine-for-good-301158322.html

SOURCE Whisper Energy Systems

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pTHRYV : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
03:09pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:08pOil struggles to recover after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
03:07pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:06pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:05pQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Technologies support Jacoti hearing technology to help deliver personalized audio experiences
PU
03:05pAIM BRANDS LLC : Announces the Immediate Availability of More Than Ten Million U.S.-Made, NIOSH-Approved, N95 Respirators
BU
03:04pFrance halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes
RE
03:04pUnion Pacific posts soft quarterly profit, shares sink
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group