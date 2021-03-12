Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'He's OK': Tanzanian envoy denies Magufuli in bad health

03/12/2021 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Magufuli out of public view since end of February

* Opposition leader says he is in a coma with COVID-19

* Tanzania's envoy to Namibia says Magufuli healthy and working (Adds quote, Tanzanian government, VP)

NAIROBI/WINDHOEK, March 12 (Reuters) - Tanzania's President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, one of his diplomats told a broadcaster in Namibia, countering reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19.

Magufuli, 61, is Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptic. He has not been seen in public since Feb. 27.

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has cited medical and security sources saying the president was flown to the private Nairobi Hospital in neighbouring Kenya and then on to India in a coma.

But Tanzania's ambassador in Windhoek, Modestus Kipilimba, told the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation that was untrue.

"For me actually, what I know is that he's OK, he's going on with his job," he told NBC in an interview, without elaborating.

Kipilimba's comments were the first public assessment from a Tanzanian official about Magufuli's situation since concerns surfaced at the start of this week.

Kenya's Nation newspaper on Wednesday cited unidentified political and diplomatic sources saying that an African leader, which it did not name, was being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator at a private Nairobi Hospital.

The hospital has said nothing.

Tanzanian presidency and government spokesmen have not responded to Reuters requests for comment, and there has been no word either from the governments of Kenya or India.

ZANZIBARI NEXT IN LINE

According to the constitution, 61-year-old Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan would take over for the rest of the five-year term if the president were unable to carry out his duties.

Born in Zanzibar, Suluhu has studied economics in England and worked for the United Nations' World Food Programme as well as holding various government posts prior to becoming Tanzania's first female vice-president in 2015 under newly elected Magufuli.

Nicknamed "The Bulldozer", Magufuli has frustrated the World Health Organization (WHO) during the pandemic by playing down the threat from COVID-19, saying god and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians.

The former chemistry professor has mocked coronavirus tests, denounced vaccines as part of a Western conspiracy to take Africa's wealth, and opposed mask-wearing and social distancing.

Tanzania stopped reporting coronavirus data in May last year when it had reported 509 cases and 21 deaths, according to the WHO, which has urged the government to be more transparent and to implement COVID-19 curbs.

Magufuli, from northwest Tanzania, was first elected president in 2015. He has faced accusations from Western countries and opposition parties of eroding democracy, which he denies. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi, Nyasha Nyaungwa in Windhoek; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aShell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion
RE
07:00aTravelInsurance.com Recognized as One of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2021 by Money
SE
06:58aGold dips 1% as U.S. dollar and yields regain footing
RE
06:55aHousingWire Honors DocMagic with Tech 100 Mortgage Award for the Eighth Year in a Row
SE
06:50aCirsova Publishing to Reprint Nearly-Lost Julian Hawthorne Planetary Romance, The Cosmic Courtship’
SE
06:49a'HE'S OK' : Tanzanian envoy denies Magufuli in bad health
RE
06:43aTAKE FIVE : Week of the central banks
RE
06:43aSpanish government will approve new code of "good practice" for banks to implement debt restructuring granted by lenders to companies, economy minister says
RE
06:37aKremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers
RE
06:37aKremlin critic navalny has been moved from jail, his whereabouts are unknown - navalny's twitter account citing lawyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Global stocks, oil edge away from highs as stimulus rally ebbs
4RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ