'He's OK': Tanzanian envoy denies Magufuli in bad health

* Magufuli out of public view since end of February
* Opposition leader says he is in a coma with COVID-19
* Tanzania's envoy to Namibia says Magufuli healthy and
working
NAIROBI/WINDHOEK, March 12 (Reuters) - Tanzania's President
John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, one of his
diplomats told a broadcaster in Namibia, countering reports that
he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical
condition with COVID-19.
Magufuli, 61, is Africa's most prominent coronavirus
sceptic. He has not been seen in public since Feb. 27.
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has cited medical
and security sources saying the president was flown to the
private Nairobi Hospital in neighbouring Kenya and then on to
India in a coma.
But Tanzania's ambassador in Windhoek, Modestus Kipilimba,
told the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation that was untrue.
"For me actually, what I know is that he's OK, he's going on
with his job," he told NBC in an interview, without elaborating.
Kipilimba's comments were the first public assessment from a
Tanzanian official about Magufuli's situation since concerns
surfaced at the start of this week.
Kenya's Nation newspaper on Wednesday cited unidentified
political and diplomatic sources saying that an African leader,
which it did not name, was being treated for COVID-19 on a
ventilator at a private Nairobi Hospital.
The hospital has said nothing.
Tanzanian presidency and government spokesmen have not
responded to Reuters requests for comment, and there has been no
word either from the governments of Kenya or India.
ZANZIBARI NEXT IN LINE
According to the constitution, 61-year-old Vice President
Samia Suluhu Hassan would take over for the rest of the
five-year term if the president were unable to carry out his
duties.
Born in Zanzibar, Suluhu has studied economics in England
and worked for the United Nations' World Food Programme as well
as holding various government posts prior to becoming Tanzania's
first female vice-president in 2015 under newly elected
Magufuli.
Nicknamed "The Bulldozer", Magufuli has frustrated the World
Health Organization (WHO) during the pandemic by playing down
the threat from COVID-19, saying god and remedies such as steam
inhalation would protect Tanzanians.
The former chemistry professor has mocked coronavirus tests,
denounced vaccines as part of a Western conspiracy to take
Africa's wealth, and opposed mask-wearing and social distancing.
Tanzania stopped reporting coronavirus data in May last year
when it had reported 509 cases and 21 deaths, according to the
WHO, which has urged the government to be more transparent and
to implement COVID-19 curbs.
Magufuli, from northwest Tanzania, was first elected
president in 2015. He has faced accusations from Western
countries and opposition parties of eroding democracy, which he
denies.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi, Nyasha Nyaungwa in
Windhoek; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alex
Richardson and Hugh Lawson)