Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market- Accuray Inc., Apteryx Imaging Inc., Canon Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

11/10/2020 | 06:02am EST

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 3.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005184/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the head and neck cancer diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cancer research across the world.

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market analysis includes diagnostic methods segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing trend of oncology tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the head and neck cancer diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The head and neck cancer diagnostics market covers the following areas:
Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Sizing
Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast
Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuray Inc.
  • Apteryx Imaging Inc.
  • Canon Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Neusoft Corp.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DIAGNOSTIC METHODS

  • Market segmentation by diagnostic methods
  • Comparison by diagnostic methods
  • Biopsy and blood tests - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Imaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dental diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by diagnostic methods

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Immunotherapy in head and neck cancer treatment
  • Increasing cancer research across the world
  • Growing trend of oncology tourism

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accuray Inc.
  • Apteryx Imaging, Inc.
  • Canon Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Neusoft Corp.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Varian Medical Systems Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
