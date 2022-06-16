Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Head of Congress' Jan. 6 committee says time to invite Ginni Thomas to talk

06/16/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Capitol building as the sunrises in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Thursday he felt that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, should be invited to speak to the panel.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the committee had obtained emails between Thomas and attorney John Eastman, who was involved in efforts to block the certification of President Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

The emails showed that Thomas' efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, the Post said.

"It's time for us to invite her to come talk," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairperson of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attack, told reporters at the Capitol.

Committee spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any plans by the panel to speak to Virginia Thomas. Thomas could not immediately be reached for comment.

Virginia Thomas is active in conservative political circles and said she attended a rally Trump held before the Capitol riot. At the rally, Trump made a fiery speech repeating his unfounded allegations that his election defeat was due to widespread fraud and urged his supporters to march on Congress.

Mrs. Thomas' political involvement has raised questions about whether her husband should recuse himself from cases involving Trump and the Capitol riot.

In January, her husband was the lone dissenting voice when the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Jan. 6 committee.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Alistair Bell)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCRYPTO CRASH EXPOSES REGULATORS' COMPLACENCY : McGeever
RE
05:48pU.S. Senate passes military burn pits victims' bill, sending it back to House for approval
RE
05:48pSpot gold rises 1%…
RE
05:46pSterling rises to near 1-week high vs. u.s. dollar; last up 1.80…
RE
05:44pECB rate rises will be more gradual than Fed's, says Draghi
RE
05:39pTexas securities regulator is probing Celsius account freeze - official
RE
05:35pAnalysis-Bank of England keeping its options open for future rate hikes
RE
05:33pChicago grains firm as heat threatens crops
RE
05:31pReal estate firm must comply with New York AG's Trump probe, court rules
RE
05:20pHead of Congress' Jan. 6 committee says time to invite Ginni Thomas to talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS