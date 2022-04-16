Log in
Head of Russian navy meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - Tass

04/16/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, Tass news agency said on Saturday.

Russia said on Thursday the Moskva had sunk after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
