Head of Section of International Economics, Relations and Strategy

The job

You will be spearheading and further developing a section responsible for the analysis of international economics, and which serves as Danmarks Nationalbank's secretariat for international relations with, for instance, the EU and IMF. The section is also responsible for a large number of the three governors' external presentations. Through the international work and external presentations in particular, you and your section will have a key role in advising the three governors. Ongoing oversight and analysis of the international economy, monetary and fiscal policies and the impact on the Danish economy and financial conditions are key tasks for the section.

The section contributes to the preparation of Outlook for the Danish economy, a semi-annual publication, focusing on how international economic trends and economic policy impact the Danish economy. Coordinating that Danmarks Nationalbank and Denmark make the optimal contribution to international cooperation is a core area for the section. Going forward, a special focus area will be to ensure that the analytical work taking place at international organisations is applied at Danmarks Nationalbank. The section contributes to the bank's work on the analytical agenda, including, in particular, on climate change, but also on digitalisation and low interest rates.

Communication is at the heart of the job both in terms of international relations, publications and in relation to the Board of Governors' presentations and press briefings. In this job, you will be expected to help raise Danmarks Nationalbank's profile toward the outside world and shape the agenda of the economic policy debate. Helping to unfold Danmarks Nationalbank's overall strategy is also a key element of the job.

The section is part of the Economics and Monetary Policy department, and you will be part of the departments management team and report to the Head of Department. The Economics and Monetary Policy Department has around 55 employees, and we have a keen focus on collaboration within teams in the department and across the bank.

What we offer

As Head of Section of International Economics, Relations and Strategy, you can look forward to exciting challenges where you will be interacting with many Danish and international economic stakeholders, both in Denmark and abroad. You will become part of a unique workplace where expertise and professionalism are at the heart of everything we do. As Head of Section, you will apply both your economic skills and your management and leadership skills to coach and develop employees. We put great emphasis on developing both managers and employees, and you will have every opportunity to expand your personal, management and professional development.

We have a positive and inclusive working environment and an informal tone in the department. We focus on the importance of social relations, while also providing opportunities for working from home. Our working hours are flexible, and you be able to adjust your work schedule to your personal life.

Your profile

You have management experience and are motivated by inspiring the section and making things happen through your team. You are curious and have a keen eye for partnership and networking, both inside and outside Danmarks Nationalbank. You are very well versed in current issues related to international economics and economic policy and knowledge of international work, for instance at the EU level or the IMF. You have a minimum of 5-10 years of relevant work experience. You are a strong communicator, both in Danish and in English, and know how to present messages in a clear, concise manner, both in writing and orally.

It is an advantage if you have experience in working on the Danish economy and have experience from a central bank, a major financial organisation or the central government.

Want to know more?

If you would like to find out more about the position, please do not hesitate to contact Thomas Harr, Assistant Governor and Head of Economics and Monetary Policy (tel. +45 2497 1192). If you have any questions about terms of employment etc., please contact Dorte Kvisgaard, HR Partner (tel. +45 3363 6511).

Application

Please apply by submitting a motivated application with your CV and other relevant documents by Sunday, 26 September 2021.

We expect to conduct two rounds of interviews. A personality test, conducted between the first and second rounds of interviews, will be part of the process.