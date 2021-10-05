Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National
Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/francis-collins-step-down-director-national-institutes-health
he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after
leading the medical research agency for 12 years.
Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of
NIH in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama, and he went on to
serve the agency under three presidents.
"Twelve years is a long time," Collins, 71, said in an
interview with Fox News Channel. "No other NIH director has
stayed in this job even close to that. ... It's time for new
leadership, new vision."
"NIH is in a good place right now," said Collins, who has
been one of the leading figures in the U.S. response to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he was not worried that the fight against the
pandemic would lose momentum by his stepping down.
His decision gives President Joe Biden ample time to find a
new director, who would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate,
Collins said.
Collins joined the NIH in 1993 and helped lead work that
identified genes associated with Type 2 diabetes.
He worked at NIH until May 2008 then left to pursue writing
projects, before being appointed director. Then- President
Donald Trump in 2017 and Biden in 2021 asked him to continue in
the role.
