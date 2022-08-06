Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Head of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv

08/06/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch is leaving the human rights body after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion.

Amnesty made the comments on Thursday and Kyiv likened it to Russian propaganda and disinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused the group of abetting what he called Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. The human rights group, he said, was trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.

Oksana Pokalchuk, national Amnesty leader, said on Facebook late on Friday that the Ukrainian office has consistently noted that the information that Amnesty issued on Thursday should take into account the position of the Ukrainian defence ministry.

"As a result of this, unwittingly, the organization created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives. In an effort to protect civilians, this study became a tool of Russian propaganda," Pokalchuk said.

"It pains me to admit it, but we disagreed with the leadership of Amnesty International on values. That's why I decided to leave the organization," she added.

Ukrainian officials have said they take every possible measure to evacuate civilians from frontline areas. Russia denies targetting civilians in what it describes as a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.03% 167.11 Delayed Quote.-50.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.50% 60.8 Delayed Quote.-17.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aHead of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv
RE
06:29aLack of trust, political will shackling Myanmar peace process, ASEAN envoy says
RE
06:26aChinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown
RE
06:23aIsrael-Gaza fighting spills into second day with air strikes, rockets
RE
06:21aUganda suspends operations of charity championing LGBT rights
RE
06:05aCHINA EMBASSY : Australia should be 'prudent' on Taiwan-related issues
RE
05:22aTwelve Poles killed, 31 injured in Croatia bus crash
RE
05:17aTaiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise
RE
05:11aScrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
RE
05:07aTaiwan tensions reveal challenges for U.S. navy as Chinese threat grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper : August 5, 2022Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Fin..
2California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Se..
3Blinken chides China's 'irresponsible' cut in U.S. communication channe..
4Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel - offici..
5State Bank of India : Press Release

HOT NEWS