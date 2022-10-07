Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Head of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin

10/07/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Vladimir Putin and athletes, participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, attend a meeting in Moscow

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski and Russian rights group Memorial, Oleksandra Matviychuk also called for Russia to be excluded from the U.N. Security Council.

"The U.N. and participant states should address the 'accountability gap' and ensure a chance of justice for hundreds of thousands of war crimes victims," she said in a Facebook post written while on a train journey from Poland to Kyiv.

"Sustainable peace in our region is impossible without this. We need to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice."

She added: "Russia should be excluded from the U.N. Security Council for systematic violations of the U.N. charter."

Moscow and Minsk have dismissed allegations of human rights abuses, and Russia has denied allegations that some Russian soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Nataliia Yashchuk, the group's coordinator of national projects, told Reuters television in Kyiv that the award showed the importance of its work "for building peace, democracy and freedom" in Ukraine.

Anna Popova, the group's civil liberties project manager, said it meant "the whole democratic world has acknowledged the terror of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian people and territories."

(Reporting by Kyiv newsroom and Reuters television, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.79% 134.95 Delayed Quote.-58.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.24% 61.503 Delayed Quote.-19.93%
Latest news "Economy"
11:35aMonte dei Paschi in last ditch push to see through capital raise
RE
11:31aBritain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
11:27aUK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns after allegations of serious misconduct
RE
11:19aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
11:19aSpanish prosecutors launch hate crime investigation over dorm sex threat video
RE
11:18aSpain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services
RE
11:16aCanada lifts work hour limits for international students to help labour shortage
RE
11:10aHead of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin
RE
11:05aAnalysis-Defeats in Ukraine stoke crisis for Vladimir Putin
RE
11:01aSpain's energy minister says Europe nearing gas benchmark consensus
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

HOT NEWS