Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Head of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war

06/12/2021 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union Foreign Trade Ministers meeting in Brussels

(Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Saturday she hoped that post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the European Union would not escalate into a trade war.

"I would really, really hope that a UK-EU trade war will not take place," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in response to a question when speaking to reporters covering a Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwestern England.

"With all the opportunities there are too for dialogue, I would be a little surprised if we ended up with a UK-EU trade war," she said. "It's too costly for both sides. This is not what the world needs right now."

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aHead of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war
RE
08:48aFire engulfing Pertamina refinery remains ablaze, says CEO
RE
08:25aG7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
08:24aToshiba board to hold emergency meeting on sunday -two sources
RE
08:24aToshiba board to discuss committee reassignments of board member candidates for june 25 agm -two sources
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says in order to have an irreversible roadmap, you've got to be cautious
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says some of the data is still open to question, but we'll be making an announcement on monday
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says yes, that's certainly fair when asked whether he was less optimistic about easing lockdown
RE
08:20aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson says rising cases, hospitalisations of the india covid variant are clearly a matter of serious, serious concern
RE
08:13aIndia cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS