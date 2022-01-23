Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Head of fund created by Anne Frank's father criticises cold-case probe -paper

01/23/2022 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at an exhibition about Anne Frank at the Victory museum in Sibenik, Croatia

VIENNA (Reuters) - The head of a foundation set up by Anne Frank's father has criticised an investigation into her betrayal to the Nazis that named a Jewish notary as a leading suspect, saying it was "full of errors" and offered no proof, a Swiss newspaper reported.

Anne and seven other Jews were discovered by the Nazis on Aug. 4, 1944, after hiding for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam. All were deported and Anne died in the Bergen Belsen camp at the age of 15. Her now-famous diary was later published by her father, Otto Frank.

A team including retired U.S. FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and around 20 historians, criminologists and data specialists last week identified a relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, as a leading suspect in revealing the hideout. A book detailing the findings was published on Tuesday.

"It contributes not to uncovering the truth but to confusion and in addition it is full of errors," John Goldsmith, president of the Basel-based Anne Frank Fund set up by Otto Frank, told Swiss newspaper Blick am Sonntag in an interview.

Some experts have emphasised that the evidence against Van den Bergh was not conclusive. Goldsmith said the team of researchers, which he called a commercial rather than academic undertaking, had not provided proof supporting their assertion.

"This proof just has not been produced. Simply to disseminate an assertion that then in the public discussion becomes a kind of fact borders on a conspiracy theory," Goldsmith said.

"Now the main statement is: a Jew betrayed Jews. That stays in the memory and it is unsettling."

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aExplainer-How Western economic sanctions might target Russia
RE
06:08aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
06:07aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
06:07aUK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson
RE
06:06aThai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw
RE
06:02aSarah Palin set to battle New York Times at defamation trial
RE
05:41aMalaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
2One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
5Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..

HOT NEWS