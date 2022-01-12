Company continues its investment in building a platform of accessible, affordable and personalized mental health solutions

Headspace Health, the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive digital mental health platform, today announced the acquisition of Sayana, an AI-driven mental health and wellness company. Sayana will expand Headspace Health’s ability to provide personalized self-care content to its growing global member base.

Headspace Health announces acquisition of AI-driven mental health and wellness company, Sayana.

Founded in 2018 and backed by Y Combinator in 2020, Sayana has supported users around the world to improve their mental wellness by helping its members become more mindful of the connections between their feelings and events. The Sayana Self-Care app leverages chat-based sessions with an AI persona named Sayana, who encourages users to track their mood along with what influences it. Sayana personalizes users’ experiences based on their check-ins and mood trends, surfacing high-quality content and self-care exercises rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance commitment therapy (ACT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), as well as breathing exercises. In addition, the Sayana Sleep app helps members to enjoy deep and restful sleep sessions sequenced based on their mood and sleep patterns.

“Amidst a rapidly growing landscape of mental health and wellness apps, Sayana has developed a uniquely engaging member experience backed by world-class AI and machine learning algorithms,” said Russell Glass, CEO, Headspace Health. “Sayana's technology, and most importantly, Sayana’s team, will help us meaningfully advance our product and content strategy as we continue to build the world’s most comprehensive mental health and wellbeing platform.”

On the heels of its recent merger between Headspace and Ginger, Headspace Health is creating an integrated experience to tackle the full spectrum of mental health needs - from prevention to clinical care - all from one platform backed by AI and data science. Today, Ginger leverages AI to support its team of behavioral health coaches, therapists and psychiatrists to ensure quality interactions with members, comprehensive tracking of services, and close collaboration among care providers. Headspace harnesses the power of AI to surface and recommend content in order to foster healthy habit formation. With the addition of Sayana, Headspace Health will advance its capability to personalize member experiences - to better understand, support and improve their feelings and mood.

Sayana founder and CEO Sergey Fayfer will join Headspace Health and take on a product leadership role, along with an experienced team of engineers and designers who will further advance the company’s unique and engaging member experiences.

“Since our inception, we’ve been on a mission at Sayana to put self-care in everyone’s pocket,” said Sergey Fayfer, Founder and CEO of Sayana. “We’re thrilled to bring together our technology, engineering and design expertise to help advance Headspace Health’s efforts to democratize high-quality, affordable mental healthcare around the world.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Headspace Health

Headspace Health is the world’s leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we’ve touched the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries through mindfulness tools for managing stress, sleep, and focus. Our enterprise brands, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through over 3,500 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and ViacomCBS; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners’ employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit www.headspacehealth.com.

